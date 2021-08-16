HoverBar Duo stand can make your iPad even more versatile

The iPad has become quite versatile product around the home and it’s become even more versatile thanks to the new HoverBar Duo which can position the screen so can use it hands-free anywhere in your home.

And with the current lockdown situation it has become more useful whether you’re using the iPad for a video meeting or home schooling, following a recipe in the kitchen, staying productive or sitting back and watching a movie.

The HoverBar Duo from TwleveSouth is an adjustable iPad stand that can hold the device in landscape or portrait mode.

It can handle all sizes of iPads right up to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. And, of course, it can be used with Android and Windows tablets as well.

It has a weighted base and can position the iPad at eye level for your video calls and at a comfortable height to watch your content.

It also comes with a desk clamp so it can be attached to a desk or a shelf while offering the same positions, heights and angles.

There are so many uses for the HoverBar Duo.

One of the most popular is for positioning the iPad for video calling and for making FaceTime calls to friends and family during lockdown.

Having the HoverBar Duo means you don’t have to hold the iPad in your hands and that it’s not pointing up your nose like it would if it was in a regular case stand.

If you’re in the kitchen, you can choose to attach the stand to a shelf or benchtop if you need more counter space while the iPad is in view to follow a recipe.

The cameras on the iPad are quite impressive and many use them to film themselves for TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

The HoverBar Duo can be your tripod so it can be positioned at the perfect angle without you having to hold it.

It can also boost your productivity with the iPad being placed at a comfortable height to make it the centre of a home workstation.

It can also come in handy if you want to use your iPad as a second screen for your iMac or MacBook.

The HoverBar Duo can place the iPad in just the right position so you can expand your desktop using Sidecar or Universal Control on the upcoming macOS Monterey.

The HoverBar Duo is priced at $139.95 and is available from JB Hi-Fi.